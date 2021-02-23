Analysts Expect Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) to Post $1.55 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) will announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hamilton Beach Brands’ earnings. Hamilton Beach Brands posted earnings of $1.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Beach Brands will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.95 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hamilton Beach Brands.

HBB has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Beach Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE:HBB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.83. 28,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,947. Hamilton Beach Brands has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $244.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 139,947 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 26,686 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 32,273 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 307.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 52,044 shares during the period. Finally, Third Avenue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the third quarter valued at $1,226,000. Institutional investors own 36.67% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

