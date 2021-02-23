Analysts Expect Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.33 Million

Analysts expect that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) will announce $44.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Telos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.70 million and the lowest is $43.70 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Telos will report full year sales of $179.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $178.80 million to $179.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $277.37 million, with estimates ranging from $274.10 million to $280.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Telos.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Telos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities upped their target price on Telos from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Telos from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.38.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.29. Telos has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $41.84.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLS. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,484,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,853,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,731,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,644,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,757,000.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

