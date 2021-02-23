Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 23rd (1COV, CBK, DDS, FL, G24, HEI, HSBA, KSS, RAA, SN)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, February 23rd:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €59.00 ($69.41) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €7.10 ($8.35) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $54.00 to $80.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $50.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) was given a €77.40 ($91.06) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) was given a €58.00 ($68.24) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 510 ($6.66) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $54.00 to $60.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) was given a €530.00 ($623.53) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,563 ($20.42) to GBX 1,423 ($18.59). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $12.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

