Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 23rd (AEM, AFN, AI, BIGC, CS, D.UN, DDS, EQB, ERO, FANG)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, February 23rd:

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$115.00 to C$110.00.

Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$38.00 to C$50.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (AI.TO) (TSE:AI)

had its price target raised by Fundamental Research from C$13.00 to C$13.30. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $67.00 to $72.00.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$4.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $80.00.

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$150.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$138.00 to C$160.00.

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$116.00 to C$140.00.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$24.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $67.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$35.00 to C$45.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$23.00.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $22.00 to $32.00.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$22.00.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) was given a C$22.00 price target by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) was given a C$24.00 target price by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$12.50 to C$13.00.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$12.00.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$31.00 to C$33.00.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $37.00 to $38.00.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$33.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$15.00 to C$17.50.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$14.50.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $10.00 to $20.00.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) was given a C$57.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) was given a C$56.00 target price by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

(NXE.V) (CVE:NXE) had its target price raised by Haywood Securities from C$5.60 to C$7.50.

(NXE.V) (CVE:NXE) had its price target boosted by Eight Capital from C$5.55 to C$6.00.

(NXE.V) (CVE:NXE) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$5.00 to C$6.75.

(NXE.V) (CVE:NXE) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$7.00. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target boosted by Truist from $385.00 to $425.00.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$44.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$51.00 to C$48.00.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its target price raised by Truist from $84.00 to $102.00.

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) was given a C$15.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$18.00 to C$19.00.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$33.00.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) was given a C$23.00 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$9.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.90 to C$2.50.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $3.50 to $5.50.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$23.00.

TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$6.00 to C$8.00.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $15.00 to $19.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

