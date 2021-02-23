Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 23rd (AEM, AFN, AI, BIGC, CS, D.UN, DDS, EQB, ERO, FANG)

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, February 23rd:

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$115.00 to C$110.00.

Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$38.00 to C$50.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (AI.TO) (TSE:AI) had its price target raised by Fundamental Research from C$13.00 to C$13.30. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $67.00 to $72.00.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$4.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $80.00.

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$150.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$138.00 to C$160.00.

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$116.00 to C$140.00.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$24.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $67.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$35.00 to C$45.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$23.00.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $22.00 to $32.00.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$22.00.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) was given a C$22.00 price target by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) was given a C$24.00 target price by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$12.50 to C$13.00.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$12.00.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$31.00 to C$33.00.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $37.00 to $38.00.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$33.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$15.00 to C$17.50.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$14.50.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $10.00 to $20.00.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) was given a C$57.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) was given a C$56.00 target price by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

(NXE.V) (CVE:NXE) had its target price raised by Haywood Securities from C$5.60 to C$7.50.

(NXE.V) (CVE:NXE) had its price target boosted by Eight Capital from C$5.55 to C$6.00.

(NXE.V) (CVE:NXE) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$5.00 to C$6.75.

(NXE.V) (CVE:NXE) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$7.00. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target boosted by Truist from $385.00 to $425.00.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$44.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$51.00 to C$48.00.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its target price raised by Truist from $84.00 to $102.00.

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) was given a C$15.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$18.00 to C$19.00.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$33.00.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) was given a C$23.00 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$9.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.90 to C$2.50.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $3.50 to $5.50.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$23.00.

TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$6.00 to C$8.00.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $15.00 to $19.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.