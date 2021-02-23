Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for PayPal (PYPL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) in the last few weeks:

2/16/2021 – PayPal was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/16/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $300.00 to $345.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $300.00 to $330.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $300.00 to $330.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $249.00 to $310.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $302.00 to $329.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $300.00 to $310.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $290.00 to $340.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $296.00 to $333.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $291.00 to $321.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $310.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $306.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $216.00 to $241.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/4/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $235.00 to $300.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $235.00 to $300.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $249.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $297.00 to $302.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $255.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – PayPal was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $315.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $245.00 to $292.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $215.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $250.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $275.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $262.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $218.00 to $306.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $280.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $310.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $350.00 to $375.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $200.00 to $285.00.

2/4/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $291.00 to $310.00.

2/3/2021 – PayPal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2021 – PayPal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $241.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PayPal is benefiting from robust growth in total payments volume owing to increasing net new active accounts. Further, strengthening customer engagement on the company’s platform is a major positive. Furthermore, Venmo’s improving monetization efforts and rising adoption rate across various platforms are aiding the total active accounts. Additionally, growing momentum of core peer to peer and PayPal Checkout experiences is a tailwind. Also, benefits from Honey buyout are positives. We believe accelerating transaction revenues of PayPal are likely to continue driving revenues. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry over a year. However, increasing credit loss reserves owing to macroeconomic projections on account of coronavirus is a serious matter of concern. Further, intensifying digital payment competition is a risk.”

1/27/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $235.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $229.00 to $297.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – PayPal is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2021 – PayPal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $282.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $235.00.

1/20/2021 – PayPal was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $290.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $280.00 to $300.00.

PYPL stock opened at $273.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.29. The company has a market capitalization of $320.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.34, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at $39,468,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,189 shares of company stock valued at $16,453,133. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at $25,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

