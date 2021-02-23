Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for ABB (ABB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ABB (NYSE: ABB):

2/11/2021 – ABB had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – ABB was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/5/2021 – ABB had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/5/2021 – ABB had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/5/2021 – ABB was downgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/5/2021 – ABB was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/15/2021 – ABB was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

1/12/2021 – ABB had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/12/2021 – ABB had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of ABB stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,220,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,436. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $30.89. The company has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ABB by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,258,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,615,000 after buying an additional 678,699 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the third quarter worth about $12,300,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ABB by 18.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,054,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,737,000 after purchasing an additional 475,822 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ABB by 25.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,271,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,803,000 after purchasing an additional 464,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the third quarter worth about $6,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

