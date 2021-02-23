Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Cineplex (CGX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cineplex (TSE: CGX):

2/12/2021 – Cineplex had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Cineplex had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Cineplex had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$12.00.

2/12/2021 – Cineplex had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$8.50 to C$10.50.

1/26/2021 – Cineplex was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$14.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$8.00.

1/26/2021 – Cineplex had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$12.00.

1/8/2021 – Cineplex was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$8.00.

Shares of TSE CGX opened at C$13.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. Cineplex Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.32 and a 12 month high of C$33.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.64. The stock has a market cap of C$863.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

