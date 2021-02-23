Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 23rd (ASBFY, ASOMY, BCS, BNDSY, E, EQB, FRPT, IFNNY, JE, NWG)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, February 23rd:

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was upgraded by analysts at Grupo Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was downgraded by analysts at Grupo Santander from a hold rating to an underweight rating.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ENI (NYSE:E) was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has C$140.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$104.00.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating. They currently have C$2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$10.00.

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating. They currently have C$1.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$10.00.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) was downgraded by analysts at Grupo Santander from a hold rating to an underweight rating.

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a buy rating to a sell rating.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$22.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$15.50.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SunPower ended the fourth quarter of 2020 on a mixed note. While its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, revenues missed the consensus mark. The company continues to witness growth in both residential and commercial solar markets. The solar-plus-storage market’s rapid expansion is boosting its growth. SunPower is set to be the largest North American downstream DG solar pure play. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, China's persistent trade and currency disputes with the United States have the potential to hurt SunPower’s growth trajectory. As the solar industry and many of its customers have been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, its business activity and demand have also been negatively impacted. A comparative analysis of its P/E TTM ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture.”

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sunoco is among the biggest motor fuel distributors in the United States wholesale market in terms of volumes. By distributing more than 10 fuel brands via 10,000 convenience stores under long-term distribution contracts, it will continue to generate stable cash flows. Its distribution networks, spanning across 30 states, reflect a strong business. Notably, Sunoco’s focus on reducing costs will give a boost to the bottom line. However, the partnership recently lower-than-expected fourth quarter results owing to reduced contributions from the fuel distribution & marketing business. Also, the partnership’s ability to clear a portion of long-term debt is in question since there has been concerns about the impact of COVID-19 on the business of this leading fuel distributor. Notably, Sunoco has significant exposure to debt capital.”

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was upgraded by analysts at Baader Bank from a reduce rating to a buy rating.

Truist began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM). Truist issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was downgraded by analysts at Grupo Santander from a hold rating to an underweight rating.

