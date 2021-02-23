Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 23rd (BCS, BNPQY, CTO, CUTR, DBX, DNHBY, ECOL, EDRY, EIG, EIHDF)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, February 23rd:

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CTO Realty Growth Inc. is a real estate company, which owns income properties. CTO Realty Growth Inc., formerly known as Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co., is based in DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. “

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. They currently have $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dropbox, Inc. is a service company. It offers a platform which enables users to store and share files, photos, videos, songs and spreadsheets. Dropbox, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “US Ecology, Inc., formerly known as American Ecology Corporation, provides radioactive, PCB, hazardous, and non-hazardous waste services to commercial and government customers throughout the United States. The Company operates through its subsidiaries and provides its services to steel mills, medical and academic institutions, refineries, chemical manufacturing facilities and the nuclear power industry. Its subsidiaries include US Ecology Nevada, Inc., US Ecology Washington, Inc., US Ecology Texas, Inc., US Ecology Idaho, Inc., and US Ecology Field Services, Inc. The Company operates through two business segments: operating disposal facilities and non-operating disposal facilities. US Ecology, Inc. is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “EuroDry Ltd. is an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes. EuroDry Ltd. is based in Marousi, Greece. “

Employers (NYSE:EIG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Employers Holdings, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers compensation insurance focused on select small businesses engaged in low to medium hazard industries. It markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers, as well as through its strategic partnerships and alliances and relationships with national, regional, and local trade groups and associations. Employers Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Reno, Nevada. “

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of 888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Elanco Animal Health Incorporated operates as an animal health care company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for companion and food animals. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is based in Greenfield, United States. “

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

William Blair started coverage on shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $157.00 to $220.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Gamesys Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $122.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

