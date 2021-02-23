Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Analog Devices (ADI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI):

2/22/2021 – Analog Devices was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $172.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Analog Devices reported impressive fiscal first quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues grew year over year. Strong performance delivered by the company across all end-markets, especially the industrial market drove the top-line growth. Further, solid demand for high-performance analog as well as mixed signal solutions was a tailwind. Strengthening momentum across the electric vehicle space on the back of robust Battery Management System solutions remains a positive. Further, growing power design wins are other positives. Notably, the company is acquiring Maxim Integrated. The deal is expected to drive Analog Devices’ growth across several emerging growth markets. However, weakening momentum across major applications and leveraged balance sheet are woes. The stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year.”

2/19/2021 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $155.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $165.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $160.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $174.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Analog Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/14/2021 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $174.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $160.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

ADI traded down $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.70. 3,021,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,850,625. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $164.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $501,736.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,617.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,946 shares of company stock worth $4,113,188. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

