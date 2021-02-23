Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Criteo (CRTO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO):

2/19/2021 – Criteo had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $28.25 to $39.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Criteo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

2/12/2021 – Criteo had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $20.00 to $37.00.

2/11/2021 – Criteo had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $17.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Criteo was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Criteo had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $32.00.

2/10/2021 – Criteo was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

1/19/2021 – Criteo was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Criteo had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/29/2020 – Criteo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $33.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.29. Criteo S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $35.01.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.52 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

