Analyzing Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) & China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU)

China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) and Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares China Liberal Education and Arco Platform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Liberal Education N/A N/A N/A Arco Platform 4.51% 4.00% 1.99%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for China Liberal Education and Arco Platform, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Liberal Education 0 0 0 0 N/A Arco Platform 0 1 3 0 2.75

Arco Platform has a consensus price target of $55.75, indicating a potential upside of 53.92%. Given Arco Platform’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arco Platform is more favorable than China Liberal Education.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of China Liberal Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Arco Platform shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Liberal Education and Arco Platform’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Liberal Education $5.26 million 4.86 $440,000.00 N/A N/A Arco Platform $139.21 million 7.16 -$2.39 million $0.49 73.92

China Liberal Education has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arco Platform.

Summary

Arco Platform beats China Liberal Education on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Liberal Education Company Profile

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education, as well as diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses. It also provides overseas study consulting and technological consulting services for Chinese universities to enhance their campus information and data management system, as well as to optimize their teaching, operating, and management environment. The company's consulting services include campus intranet solution buildout, school management software customization, smart devices, installation and testing, and school management data collection and analysis. In addition, it develops and provides textbooks and other course materials to students enrolled under the Sino-foreign Jointly Managed Academic Programs, as well as offers job readiness training to graduating students. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2020, it had a network consisted of 5,414 partner schools and 1,362,141 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. Arco Platform Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

