Analyzing Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) and TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD)

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) and Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

TCG BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. Nomura Research Institute pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. TCG BDC pays out 71.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nomura Research Institute pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

24.5% of TCG BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of TCG BDC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

TCG BDC has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nomura Research Institute has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TCG BDC and Nomura Research Institute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCG BDC -2.73% 10.75% 4.46% Nomura Research Institute 10.15% 18.86% 10.28%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TCG BDC and Nomura Research Institute’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCG BDC $221.30 million 3.06 $61.33 million $1.79 6.72 Nomura Research Institute $4.87 billion 4.69 $636.67 million $1.00 32.88

Nomura Research Institute has higher revenue and earnings than TCG BDC. TCG BDC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nomura Research Institute, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TCG BDC and Nomura Research Institute, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TCG BDC 0 2 2 0 2.50 Nomura Research Institute 0 0 0 0 N/A

TCG BDC presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 25.19%. Given TCG BDC’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe TCG BDC is more favorable than Nomura Research Institute.

Summary

Nomura Research Institute beats TCG BDC on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Nomura Research Institute

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform service in Japan. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. This segment is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc. The company's Financial IT Solutions segment provides system consulting, development, and management solutions, as well as shared online services for the financial institutions, including the securities, insurance, banking, asset management, and other financial sectors. Its Industrial IT Solutions segment offers system consulting, development, and management solutions, as well as shared online services primarily for the distribution, manufacturing, service, and public sectors. The company's IT Platform Services segment engages in the data center operation activities and construction of platforms and networks to the Financial IT and Industrial IT Solutions segments, as well as provides IT platform solutions and information security services to external clients. This segment is also involved in research related to advance IT, etc. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

