Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Director Buys $14,760.55 in Stock

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Director Peter D.O. Donhauser acquired 1,165 shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $14,760.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,670. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AVXL traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.12. 65,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,841,588. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $842.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 0.70. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $28.70.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AVXL. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

