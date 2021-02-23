Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVXL. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 218.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 43,055 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 18.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AVXL opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.78. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $895.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 0.70.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

