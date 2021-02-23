Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Down 6.4%

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s share price fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $12.07. 2,318,795 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 5,741,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVXL. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a ” overweight” rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $838.72 million, a P/E ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVXL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 863.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 20,963 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 460.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 10,156 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 30.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

