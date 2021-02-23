Anderson Hoagland & Co. Raises Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 74.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 67,916 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.4% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $126.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.58.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.