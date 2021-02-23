Andrew Hykes Sells 9,000 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $1,059,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,957,465.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Andrew Hykes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.68, for a total transaction of $870,120.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Andrew Hykes sold 27,600 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $2,623,104.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Andrew Hykes sold 27,600 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $2,197,788.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Andrew Hykes sold 27,400 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $1,941,290.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Andrew Hykes sold 27,400 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,855,528.00.

NARI traded down $7.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.21. 572,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,542. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.88. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $120.00.

NARI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. 17.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

