Anglesey Mining plc (AYM.L) (LON:AYM) Shares Gap Down to $6.40

Anglesey Mining plc (AYM.L) (LON:AYM) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.40 ($0.08), but opened at GBX 6.20 ($0.08). Anglesey Mining plc (AYM.L) shares last traded at GBX 5.89 ($0.08), with a volume of 786,191 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £13.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.77, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Anglesey Mining plc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Parys Mountain underground zinc-copper-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, the United Kingdom. It also has a 12% interest in the Labrador iron project located in Labrador and Quebec; and 10% interest in the Grangesberg iron ore mine situated in Bergslagen district of central Sweden.

