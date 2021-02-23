AnRKey X ($ANRX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $371,366.00

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 23rd. AnRKey X has a market cap of $6.25 million and approximately $371,366.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AnRKey X has traded down 42.9% against the U.S. dollar. One AnRKey X token can currently be bought for $0.0671 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.18 or 0.00467147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00068226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00079496 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 163.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00055142 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $235.35 or 0.00497071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00075801 BTC.

About AnRKey X

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,237,478 tokens. AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io . AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com

AnRKey X Token Trading

AnRKey X can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

