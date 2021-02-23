ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,049 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,634 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $6,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $827,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in ANSYS by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $10.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $372.53. 4,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,307. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.07 and a 1-year high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $375.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.70 and a beta of 1.23.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total value of $2,179,036.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,576.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $1,318,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at $17,346,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,569 shares of company stock worth $11,495,497. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

