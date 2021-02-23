Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)’s share price was down 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.44. Approximately 2,747,716 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 1,369,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATRS shares. TheStreet upgraded Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Antares Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.15.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $740.02 million, a PE ratio of 79.68 and a beta of 1.44.

In other Antares Pharma news, EVP Peter J. Graham sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $221,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,675.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $284,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,406 shares in the company, valued at $992,288.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 713,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,468,268. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRS. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $13,890,000. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $6,863,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the third quarter worth about $3,255,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $2,393,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 679.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 414,852 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 361,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

