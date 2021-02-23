Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.13

Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. (NYSE:ANH) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.13 and traded as high as $2.81. Anworth Mortgage Asset shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 432,867 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $278.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 72.98, a current ratio of 72.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANH. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset during the fourth quarter worth $13,277,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset during the fourth quarter worth $7,475,000. Springhouse Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset during the third quarter worth $4,158,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset during the fourth quarter worth $3,965,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset by 322.7% during the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 895,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 683,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Company Profile (NYSE:ANH)

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

