APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

APA Group stock opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. APA Group has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $8.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.61.

Get APA Group alerts:

About APA Group

APA Group develops, owns, and operates natural gas transportation and energy infrastructure in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, gas storage facilities, gas processing facilities, gas compression facilities, electricity transmission, electricity interconnectors, and renewable and gas fired power generation assets; and operates solar farms and wind farms.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for APA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.