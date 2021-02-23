APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
APA Group stock opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. APA Group has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $8.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.61.
About APA Group
