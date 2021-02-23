APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded APA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get APA Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS APAJF opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.61. APA Group has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $8.32.

APA Group develops, owns, and operates natural gas transportation and energy infrastructure in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, gas storage facilities, gas processing facilities, gas compression facilities, electricity transmission, electricity interconnectors, and renewable and gas fired power generation assets; and operates solar farms and wind farms.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for APA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.