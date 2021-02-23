Aperio Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 84.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,848 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.11% of Robert Half International worth $8,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,987,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,112,000 after buying an additional 1,259,151 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,488,000 after buying an additional 613,471 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at $22,922,000. AJO LP increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 112.1% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 668,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,411,000 after buying an additional 353,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 883,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,202,000 after buying an additional 324,639 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of RHI opened at $81.05 on Tuesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $81.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.35.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 34.87%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

