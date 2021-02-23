Aperio Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.08% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $7,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

PNW opened at $74.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $103.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 69.60%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNW. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

