Aperio Group LLC Buys 11,242 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,618 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Nuance Communications worth $7,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Nuance Communications by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuance Communications by 3.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.86.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $77,185.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,359,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 59,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $2,500,561.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,285,590.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 452.00, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.62. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.62.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.