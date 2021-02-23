Aperio Group LLC Grows Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.11% of United Therapeutics worth $7,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 57,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 557,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,353,000 after buying an additional 39,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 33,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright upgraded United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.38.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $174.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.68. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $75.58 and a 1-year high of $178.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.88.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

