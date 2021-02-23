Aperio Group LLC Has $8.02 Million Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,329 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of WestRock worth $8,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WRK. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WestRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 86.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in WestRock by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 75.8% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

WestRock stock opened at $43.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $47.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

