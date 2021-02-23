Aperio Group LLC Has $8.05 Million Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,216 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of The New York Times worth $8,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The New York Times by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in The New York Times during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in The New York Times by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The New York Times by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in The New York Times during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $51.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 0.82. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $26.13 and a 1 year high of $58.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.73 and its 200-day moving average is $45.53.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $509.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

NYT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.29.

In related news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,650 shares of The New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $74,613.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of The New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $65,174.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

