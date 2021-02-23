Aperio Group LLC Sells 1,146 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Aperio Group LLC cut its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $7,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 196.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total value of $763,372.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,596,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SEDG opened at $288.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $318.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.82. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.02 and a 12-month high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.42, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.06.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

