Aperio Group LLC Sells 1,442 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Aperio Group LLC cut its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $7,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Wayfair by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,133,000 after buying an additional 29,164 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,979,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 309.8% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Wayfair by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $266.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of -38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.00. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $369.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on W shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wayfair from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.31.

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 35,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total transaction of $12,558,878.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,440,874.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,994 shares of company stock valued at $32,723,497 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.