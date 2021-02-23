Apex Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:APXT) Stock Price Down 9%

Shares of Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APXT) were down 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $12.60. Approximately 4,497,164 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,479,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.84.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APXT. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Apex Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $21,492,000. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in Apex Technology Acquisition by 9,885.2% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,365,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,294 shares during the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apex Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $7,568,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Apex Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $8,406,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Apex Technology Acquisition by 512.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 645,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,692,000 after acquiring an additional 540,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Burlingame, California.

