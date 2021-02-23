Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Trading Down 6.7%

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA)’s share price fell 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.65 and last traded at $18.06. 25,703,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 31,198,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.
Several research firms have commented on APHA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC increased their target price on Aphria from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Aphria from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.34.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 2.67.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APHA. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Aphria in the third quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Aphria during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aphria by 47.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 21,893 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aphria by 7.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Aphria by 96.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,027 shares in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aphria Company Profile (NASDAQ:APHA)
Aphria, Inc engages in the production and supply of medical cannabis. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis Operations, Distribution Operations, and Business Under Development. The Cannabis Operations segment produces, distributes, and sells both medical and adult-use cannabis. The Distribution Operations segment are carried out through its wholly owned subsidiaries ABP, FL Group, and CC Pharma.
