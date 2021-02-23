Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Trading Down 6.7%

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA)’s share price fell 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.65 and last traded at $18.06. 25,703,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 31,198,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

Several research firms have commented on APHA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC increased their target price on Aphria from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Aphria from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.34.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 2.67.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Aphria’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aphria Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APHA. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Aphria in the third quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Aphria during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aphria by 47.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 21,893 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aphria by 7.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Aphria by 96.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,027 shares in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aphria Company Profile (NASDAQ:APHA)

Aphria, Inc engages in the production and supply of medical cannabis. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis Operations, Distribution Operations, and Business Under Development. The Cannabis Operations segment produces, distributes, and sells both medical and adult-use cannabis. The Distribution Operations segment are carried out through its wholly owned subsidiaries ABP, FL Group, and CC Pharma.

