API3 Price Tops $4.12 on Top Exchanges (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. API3 has a market capitalization of $57.01 million and approximately $25.19 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 token can now be purchased for about $4.12 or 0.00008716 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, API3 has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.83 or 0.00454784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00068161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 172.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000700 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00077145 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00054533 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $227.81 or 0.00482263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00074825 BTC.

API3 Token Profile

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. The official website for API3 is api3.org . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3

Buying and Selling API3

