APIX (APIX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.22 Million

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One APIX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0695 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, APIX has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. APIX has a total market cap of $8.22 million and $1.02 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00054924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.98 or 0.00792543 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00031458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00038630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006734 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00058552 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,348.70 or 0.04665544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

About APIX

APIX is a coin. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 118,213,716 coins. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

APIX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

