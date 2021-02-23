Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.89. 108,415 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 77,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Appili Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $55.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 13.74, a current ratio of 13.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1501, a taste-masked oral liquid suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

