Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.01) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.37 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.17.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.99. 3,209,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,968. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $15.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

