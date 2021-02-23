Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Wade G W & Inc.’s Largest Position

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 697,758 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 58,493 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.6% of Wade G W & Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $92,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,766 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,064,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in Apple by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 159,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,193,000 after buying an additional 67,916 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $606,000. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 171,639 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,775,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,664 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.

AAPL opened at $126.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.27 and a 200 day moving average of $122.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

