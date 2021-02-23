Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Wade G W & Inc.’s Largest Position

Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,758 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 58,493 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 5.6% of Wade G W & Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $92,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $126.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.27 and its 200-day moving average is $122.58.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

