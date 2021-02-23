Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,658 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 346.3% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 727,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,246,000 after buying an additional 564,475 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Apple by 382.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 43,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 34,830 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 262.7% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 3,611,700 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $418,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,800 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its position in shares of Apple by 296.9% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 105,923 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 79,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 452.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.

Apple stock opened at $126.00 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.58.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

