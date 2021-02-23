Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Boosted by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.9% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Apple by 346.3% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 727,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,246,000 after purchasing an additional 564,475 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Apple by 382.9% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 43,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,087,000 after buying an additional 34,830 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Apple by 262.7% in the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 3,611,700 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $418,271,000 after buying an additional 2,615,800 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its position in Apple by 296.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 105,923 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 79,235 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 452.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $126.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.58. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

