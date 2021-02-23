Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Boosted by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 684,896 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,418 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.9% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $90,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $126.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.58. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Cascend Securities increased their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

