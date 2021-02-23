Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,878,164 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 513,597 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 5.1% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Apple worth $1,443,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 684,896 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $90,879,000 after buying an additional 14,418 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 29,190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Apple by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 697,758 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $92,586,000 after purchasing an additional 58,493 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,766 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,064,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in Apple by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 159,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,193,000 after purchasing an additional 67,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $126.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

