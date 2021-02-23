Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Sets New 12-Month High at $86.16

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $86.16 and last traded at $85.46, with a volume of 2756 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.54.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIT. TheStreet lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.57 and a beta of 1.47.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $751.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.68 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.65%.

In related news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $116,907.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,634.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,422,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,878,000 after buying an additional 259,262 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,839,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,461,000 after buying an additional 579,677 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 711,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,228,000 after buying an additional 28,870 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 439,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,291,000 after buying an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,021,000 after buying an additional 39,305 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

