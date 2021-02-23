Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,941 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 457,200 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,456,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,011,642 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,305,000 after buying an additional 285,557 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 92,235 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,120 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,253,188. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $124.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.92.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

