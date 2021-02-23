AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Stake Cut by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.29% of AptarGroup worth $25,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATR. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1,077.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 2,830.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 268.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $519,474.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,000.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ATR stock opened at $129.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.84 and a fifty-two week high of $144.76.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

