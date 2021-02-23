Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) Trading Down 10.8%

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) fell 10.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.65. 941,792 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 1,019,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Get Aptorum Group alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptorum Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, particularly infectious diseases and cancers. Its pipeline through the establishment of drug discovery platforms enable the discovery of new therapeutics assets, such as systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platform for treatments of metabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Aptorum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptorum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.