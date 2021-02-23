Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.99

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.99 and last traded at C$5.20, with a volume of 47425 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.44.

The company has a market capitalization of C$465.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 24.60 and a quick ratio of 24.38.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.17, for a total transaction of C$51,745.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$258,725.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

